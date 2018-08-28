Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser tips Everton to do well this season

Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser has predicted that Everton could finish in the top six/eight of the Premier League standings this season.
The Toffees are unbeaten in the League after picking up a win and two draws from their three games so far.
They only have themselves to blame for not winning against Bournemouth last weekend. Everton squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2.
Following a frustrating season filled with under-performances last term, the Toffees made drastic changes to their setup during the summer.
They appointed Marco Silva to replace Sam Allardyce as manager and also replaced former director of football Steve Walsh with Marcel Brands.
The Toffees brought in exciting players in Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Andre Gomes and Bernard.
They also allowed a number of fringe and under-performing players such as Ashley Williams, Mo Besic, Yannick Bolasie and Cuco Martina to leave on loan.
The Merseysiders are aiming for nothing less than a top eight finish this season and Scotland international Fraser has backed Silva’s troops to do well.
As reported by The Echo, when asked about how Everton are different this season, he said: “Yes, pressing wise. Maybe not so much on the ball as they still get the ball wide but pressing wise and they stay narrow most of the time. He (Marco Silva) is a good manager. They should be looking at the top six, top eight.”