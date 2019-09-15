Blog Competitions English Premier League Bournemouth vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

15 September, 2019 Bournemouth, English Premier League, Everton

Everton visit Bournemouth on Sunday hoping to continue their promising start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees have picked up seven points from their opening four matches and another win this weekend would keep them in touch with the leading teams.

Two successive defeats have sent Bournemouth tumbling down the table and they will be eager to stop the rot this weekend.

Everton have struggled at Bournemouth in recent times, failing to win any of their last four visits in the league.

They blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture, but are favourites to win on Sunday.

Marco Silva’s side were impressive against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing and should follow up at the Vitality Stadium.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

