Bournemouth ‘could try’ to sign McGregor, Celtic ‘desperate’ to keep him

9 December, 2018 Bournemouth, Celtic, English Premier League, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


According to The Sun, Bournemouth ‘could try’ to sign Callum McGregor after losing Lewis Cook to a season-ending injury. Cook underwent surgery on his knee after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, but he’ll be out of action for nine months. The Cherries need a stellar replacement and have set their sights very high.

Celtic, however, are ‘desperate’ to keep McGregor at Parkhead, so any January approach from Eddie Howe’s men could be quickly rebuffed. Nevertheless, Bournemouth scout Mark Burchill watched the Scotland international in the Betfred Cup final and a big-money bid could follow next month. Unfortunately for the Cherries, McGregor’s form at Celtic could make him difficult to sign.

The 25-year-old has made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, scoring and creating six goals and keeping Scott Brown out of the first-team. He’s one of the first names on the teamsheet and finds himself as a regular for his country as a result – appearing in each of Scotland’s last six internationals.

It’s unknown how much money Bournemouth would be willing to put forward, but Celtic will surely be unmoved in January given how important McGregor has become. It makes little sense for Brendan Rodgers to sell the midfielder mid-season as McGregor is contributing in their success in the Premiership.

