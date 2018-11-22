Bournemouth vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Sunday aiming to end a run of three Premier League games without a win.
Three draws in a row has left the Gunners eight points behind leaders Manchester City and they will be desperate not to lose any further ground this weekend.
Bournemouth made a promising start to the season, but they have lost their last two matches against Manchester United and Newcastle United.
Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth last season, their only defeat in seven previous meetings in all competitions.
Bournemouth will be without right-back Adam Smith for Sunday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium.
The defender was stretchered off in their defeat at Newcastle prior to the international break.
Arsenal strike duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette should be fit to play after withdrawing from their respective international squads.
Mohamed Elneny will be available having missed the past few weeks with a thigh injury, but Laurent Koscielny is not yet ready to return despite stepping up his rehabilitation from his ruptured achilles.
Stephan Lichtsteiner is close to a return, but Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nacho Monreal remain on the sidelines.
Bournemouth are priced at 13/5 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at Evens and the draw available at 13/5.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, Daniels, Lerma, Ibe, L Cook, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson.
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Aubameyang has scored seven Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Sunday at 4/1.
Bournemouth won 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last season. They’re 11/1 to match that scoreline this weekend.
Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last five league games. Both teams to score and Arsenal to win is priced at 21/10.