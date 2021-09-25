Borussia Monchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Augsburg last week.

Gladbach are coming into this game on the back of three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions and they will need to improve immensely in order to grind out a win here.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have won their last four matches across all competitions and they will be full of confidence heading into this contest.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Gladbach will be without the services of Stefan Lainer, Mamadou Doucoure due to injuries.

Dortmund are without Emre Can, Mateo Morey and Julian Brandt due to injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Scally, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Neuhaus, Zakaria; Hermann, Stindl, Embolo; Plea

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus, Haaland, Malen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund form guide

Gladbach are currently 16th in the league table with just one win from five matches and they have conceded nine goals in that period.

Furthermore, they have a dreadful head to head record against Borussia Dortmund and they have lost five of their last six meetings against the visitors.

Dortmund are third in the table and they will look to close in on Bayern Munich with a win.

The away side have won their last four matches across all competitions and they have scored 13 goals in the process.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund betting odds

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Dortmund are undoubtedly the favourites heading into this contest and they will look to extend their fine run of form against Gladbach with another win here.

They have scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight league games and they will be up against a side that has conceded in four of the last five matches across all competitions.

An away win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Dortmund to win.

