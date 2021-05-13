Borussia Dortmund want West Ham United loanee Jesse Lingard

According to The Sun, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are big admirers of West Ham United loanee Jesse Lingard and are eyeing a summer swoop.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder has caught the eyes of suitors since impressing with the Hammers.





Lingard has nine goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances for West Ham since joining in January, and while manager David Moyes would love to sign the £20 million-rated England international permanently, his £100,000-a-week deal could hamper a deal.

Man Utd could now use the attacker in a deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford should the Hammers opt against a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Dortmund want around £100m for the winger, but that price could be brought down significantly with the inclusion of Lingard as a makeweight.

The Red Devils want to bring the former Manchester City youngster back to the Premier League in order to strengthen their attack and mount a stronger title challenge next term, and it appears that they are ready to sacrifice their academy graduate to make it happen.

Qualifying for the Champions League would boost West Ham’s chances of landing Lingard permanently, but three defeats in their last four Premier League games have dealt a huge blow on their chances of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The Hammers have dropped to sixth in the table following Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Man Utd this evening, and they now have to win all of their last three games and hope that the Reds and Chelsea drop points.

In other news, Man Utd are reportedly due £500k windfall should West Ham secure top-four finish.