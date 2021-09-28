Borussia Dortmund host Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 20:00 pm BST.

The German outfit managed to win their group opener against Besiktas and they will look to make it two wins in a row.

Sporting are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the Portuguese league and they will be hoping to pick up their first win of the Champions League group stages this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP team news

Dortmund will be without the services of Mateu Morey and Giovanni Reyna for this game.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels are all doubtful as well.

Sporting do not have any notable injury concerns for the Champions League clash against Dortmund.

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Can, Pongracic, Schulz; Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt; Malen, Hazard, Reus

Sporting CP: Adan; Neto, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Vinagre; Sarabia, Paulinho, Santos

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP form guide

Prior to the defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend, Dortmund had won four in a row across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back strongly here.

Sporting have won just two of their last five matches across all competitions and they were beaten comprehensively by Ajax at home in their opening group game.

Dortmund have faced Sporting twice in the last few years and the German side have emerged victorious both times.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Dortmund – 9/20

• Draw – 18/5

• Sporting CP – 6/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 11/10

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP prediction

Dortmund are undoubtedly the better team on paper despite their injury woes and they should be able to grind out all three points here.

Sporting conceded five goals against Ajax and if the likes of Erling Haaland can play on Tuesday, the visitors are in for a tough time.

Prediction: Dortmund to win.

Get Dortmund to win at 4/9 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred