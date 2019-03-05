Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Goals from Son Heung-Min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente secured a 3-0 victory for Spurs in the first leg, giving the German side a mountain to climb.
Dortmund will take confidence from Spurs’ recent poor form, although their own has been patchy over the past few weeks.
If Spurs go through it would be their second appearance in the competition’s quarter-finals
They have scored in each of their last 17 Champions League games and a goal this evening would make things doubly difficult for the home side.
Dortmund have lost 10 of their last 13 knockout games in this competition, after losing only one of their previous 14.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
💛 BVB-Startelf gegen die @SpursOfficial: Bürki – Wolf, Akanji, Weigl, Diallo – Witsel, Guerreiro, Sancho, Reus ©️, Götze – Alcácer #BVBTHFC pic.twitter.com/Ip7k6Kc2Df
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 5, 2019
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane.
Latest odds from @WilliamHill 👉https://t.co/DZNOyGhv0Q#COYS ⚪️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/P6AY5muSYZ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2019