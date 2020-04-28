Borussia Dortmund chief updates on Jadon Sancho’s future amid Manchester United link

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said that the club are ‘totally relaxed’ over the future of Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.
The England international has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit this term and he has registered 17 goals and 19 assists from just 35 appearances across all competitions.
As a result, there has been plenty of interest from elite European clubs and a recent report from The Sun claimed that United have already finalised personal terms with the 20-year-old.
However, speaking to Sport1, Zorc insisted that he has no worries over the future of Sancho, given no club is likely to make a big-money move amid the financial constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is no new situation [on Sancho]. Currently, no club will risk anything in making a big-money move – not even in England. We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho and that is why we are totally relaxed,” He told.
Earlier last week, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said that clubs may have to redraw their transfer plans as they won’t be able to spend ‘hundreds of millions of pounds‘ on individual players.
It has since been suggested that Dortmund will have to significantly reduce their £100m-plus price tag for Sancho to sanction his sale but judging by Zorc’s comments, the attacker appears likely to stay put.
Sancho has more than two years remaining on his current Dortmund contract.