Borussia Dortmund ace heaps praise on Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Tottenham managed to book their place in the Quarter finals of the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.
Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Tottenham in the second leg, away from home.
The England international’s performance impressed the Dortmund keeper Roman Burki.
Speaking to Goal after the game, Burki lavishes praise on the Premier League striker and hailed his sharpness in front of the goal.
Kane managed to convert the one chance he had all game and it made all the difference for the visitors.
On the other hand, Dortmund had quite a few chances but they failed to take them.
Burki revealed that Kane is the type of player every team would love to have on their side.
He said: “We knew it will be really difficult because of the loss in the first leg. Tottenham waited for their chance and with Harry Kane up front you can do that. You know he will score and it was like that. It was unlucky for us, but we played very well, especially in the first half. We need to take the positive things out of this game for the Bundesliga. I think if we would have scored one goal in London the situation would have been completely different. In the end that is football. They had one chance and scored, we had five or six chances and didn’t score. Harry Kane is a beast. A player every team would love to have.”
It will be interesting to see if the Tottenham star can guide his side to a trophy this season. The Londoners are out of the title race and therefore they should focus on the Champions League.
With the likes of Real Madrid and PSG already out of the competition, Spurs have a decent shot at the trophy if they can perform the way they did against the Bundesliga outfit.