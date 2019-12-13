Borna Barisic cost Rangers £731,000 with his own goal in the Europa League against Young Boys

Rangers booked a spot in the Europa League last-32 last night following a 1-1 draw with Young Boys, missing out on being seeded in Monday’s draw after finishing as Group G runners-up.
FC Porto pipped the Ibrox outfit to the top spot by just a point after a 3-2 win against Feyenoord, but Rangers were just five minutes away from sealing all three points.
Alfredo Morelos’ 30th-minute strike saw Steven Gerrard’s men hold on to the lead until Borna Barisic’s 89th- minute own-goal.
The error not only cost Rangers top spot and ensured a panicky finish, but it also saw them miss out on an additional £731,000 windfall.
As explained by The Scottish Sun, the Light Blues pocketed £572,000 after last night’s result (£415,000 for finishing as runners-up and £157,000 bonus for the draw) but could have landed £1.3 million had they won the game.
They would have been handed £830,000 as group leaders and a £473,000 win bonus for beating Young Boys.
However, while Barisic’s own-goal cost them almost a million pounds, Rangers will be glad it didn’t stand in their way of advancing.
Monday’s draw could see them come up against one of the sides joining from the Champions League or one of the Group leaders, and it will be interesting to see how they fare going forward in the Europa League.