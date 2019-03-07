Borja Iglesias admits he is a fan of Tottenham’s Harry Kane

La Liga forward Borja Iglesias has revealed that Tottenham’s Harry Kane is his favourite striker right now.
The Tottenham ace has been in phenomenal form over the last three seasons and Iglesias won’t be the only footballer who admires that England striker.
Speaking to Comuniate, Iglesias revealed his admiration for the Premier League star.
Earlier in the season, the Espanyol forward was linked with a move to Tottenham.
Apparently, the Londoners remain interested in the player and they are considering a move for him. Iglesias has a £24million release clause and Spurs have shown interest in paying up.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino makes a move for the striker at the end of this season.
Iglesias has been in fine form this season and he could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane. He has scored 12 goals this season.
Tottenham have missed a reliable goalscorer in Kane’s absence and Iglesias could solve that problem for them next season.
Given his reasonable exit clause, the deal should be possible for Tottenham.
Daniel Levy did not back his manager in the market this season and he will be expected to break the bank in summer. Iglesias is someone who makes a lot of sense as a target.