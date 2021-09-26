Bordeaux face Rennes in the French league this weekend and they will look to get back to winning ways with a win at home.

Watch and bet on Bordeaux vs Rennes live on Sunday, September 26, 12:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side have picked up just one win in Ligue 1 so far but they are unbeaten in four of their last six league matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors managed to end their winless run last week with a comprehensive win over Clermont Foot.

Bordeaux vs Rennes team news

Bordeaux will be without the services of Laurent Koscielny, Issouf Sissokho and Paul Baysse.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Jeremy Doku and Lovro Majer.

Bordeaux: Costil; Kwateng, Gregersen, Mexer; Pembele, Onana, Otavio, Mangas; Kalu, Adli; Hwang

Rennes: Gomis; Traore, Aguerd, Bade, Meling; Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait; Laborde, Terrier, Sulemana

Bordeaux vs Rennes form guide

Bordeaux have an excellent home record against Sunday’s opposition and they are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 home games against Rennes.

The visitors have been abysmal on their travels recently and they have failed to win their last five matches away from home in the league.

Bordeaux vs Rennes betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bordeaux vs Rennes from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bordeaux – 13/5

Draw – 12/5

Rennes – 21/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/7

Under – 16/19

Bordeaux vs Rennes prediction

Both teams will fancy their chances of a win here and this should be a close contest.

Bordeaux have been vulnerable at the back so far and they have conceded 16 goals in seven league matches.

Rennes managed to score six goals against Clermont in their last outing and they will fancy their chances of getting on the score sheet here.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get over 2.5 goals at 8/7 with bet365

How to watch Bordeaux vs Rennes Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Bordeaux vs Rennes live online from 12:00 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365