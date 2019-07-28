Boost for Aston Villa as Cardiff City will listen to offers for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge

Aston Villa have been the busiest of all Premier League clubs this summer having signed as many as ten new faces, spending over £100 million in adding new recruits.
However, Villa are still looking to add more players with Dean Smith keen to bolster other areas of the pitch.
The goalkeeping is one department where Villa are looking to add a new player. With Lovre Kalinic most likely to leave the club this summer, Villa are expected to bring in a top-quality keeper.
Earlier this month, The Express and Star reported that Villa were still in the hunt for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.
Villa showed interest in signing Jack Butland, but Stoke City are refusing to sell him for below £23 million. They are also interested in Tom Heaton but haven’t been able to broker a deal for the Burnley man.
Etherington, the 62 times capped Philippines international, could be a sensible option for Villa, and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock’s latest comments will boost the club’s hopes of signing him.
Warnock emphasised that Cardiff are yet to receive an offer for the goalkeeper, but refused to rule out a possible departure this summer.
“As I’ve said before, we’ll listen to anything,” said Warnock. “I’ve not heard anything and I don’t think Neil has.”
Etheridge was incredibly impressive for Cardiff last season, and signing him would solve one major problem for Villa. With Cardiff open to selling him this summer, the door may have just opened for Villa to make a move for him.