Boni Ginzburg backs Rangers to beat Celtic for Scottish Premiership title

Glasgow Rangers have made a good start to the season under Steven Gerrard and former Ibrox goalkeeper Boni Ginzburg believes they have what it takes to beat Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.
Ginzburg, former Rangers goalkeeper, now keeps a close eye on the Premiership in his role as a TV pundit. The former Israel international reckons that Gerrard can lead the Light Blues back to glory.
Gerrard has not only overhauled the Gers squad but has made serious progress in such a short time. Ginzburg is convinced that this is the season where Rangers can stop Celtic from claiming their eighth title in a row.
He explains that Celtic remains a strong unit under Brendan Rodgers, but other teams have improved at the same time to pose as strong challengers as well.
“This is a season where there is a possibility for Celtic to lose their championship,” said Ginzburg, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“I am not saying they aren’t as good as they were in previous seasons, but the other teams are getting closer. Rangers’ win over Hearts at the weekend was very important and they have a chance to win the title.
While Rangers have punched above their weight in the Europa League campaign, they need to show a little more consistency in the league.
Rangers find themselves sixth in the Scottish Premiership table after eight games, two points behind Celtic and five behind Hearts.