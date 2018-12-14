Leeds backed for Championship romp at Bolton Wanderers

Leeds United visit Bolton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the game just one point adrift of leaders Norwich City.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has been impressed with his former team this season and has tipped them to win 3-0.
“It really doesn’t bode well for Bolton that they scored two goals in a game for the first time since September 1 against Norwich, but they still came away without a point,” he said.
“Leeds have a massive injury list but it hasn’t caught up with them yet and Bielsa has done a terrific job of managing their squad.
“Even with all the absentees I can’t see this being anything but a comfortable away win.”
Leeds are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Bolton in all competitions and did the double over them last season.
Bolton are priced at 17/4 to win the game, with Leeds on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 11/4.