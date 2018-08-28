Bolton and Norwich eye move for Aston Villa talent Andre Green

According to The Mirror (transfer live blog – 14:57), Aston Villa winger Andre Green is being chased by Championship duo Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Clubs in the EFL can sign players on loan, and the above-mentioned clubs are looking to sign the 20-year-old on a temporary deal this month.
The report claims that Green could be on the move in search of regular game time. Villa have signed two wingers – Yannick Bolasie and Anwar El Ghazi – from Everton and Lille respectively, and Green would struggle to get regular games at Villa Park this season.
Green has come through the academy ranks at the club and has shown glimpses of his potential already. He is young, and all he needs is regular games to boost his confidence.
Both Bolton and Norwich can offer him regular playing time this season, and if that is the case, he should grab this opportunity.
Steve Bruce has to make a decision fast. The youngster is highly talented, and is a good player to have in the squad. He could be a decent option from the bench, and Bruce can use him in cup games as well.
At the same time, regular games under his belt would be beneficial for his development at this stage, and letting him go out of Villa Park for a Championship loan move could be a wise decision.