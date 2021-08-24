Bolingoli has uncertain future at Celtic

Boli Bolingoli doesn’t appear to have a future at Celtic after falling down the pecking order in the last 12 months while being deemed surplus to requirements under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 26-year-old joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Rapid Vienna in 2019 and has gone on to make 29 appearances in all competitions, but he’s not featured for the Bhoys since 2020 and only has one appearance in a Celtic shirt in the last two years.

He struggled in his debut season in Scotland and was loaned out to Istanbul Basaksehir FK last campaign, making a total of 18 appearances across the board.

Postecoglou prefers Greg Taylor and Adam Montgomery at left-back, however, so there’s no room for Bolingoli since he’s returned to Celtic. And although there has been interest from clubs in Turkey this summer, the Premiership runners-up are struggling to sell the out-of-favour player.

The 26-year-old cost £3m in 2019 and has a market value of £2m, but his stock has plummeted in the last two years which may be why clubs aren’t willing to sign him.

SL View

Bolingoli has flopped at Celtic but is proving a difficult player to get rid of, so it remains to be seen if he’ll find himself a club before the transfer window shuts.

The left-back was an unused substitute in Celtic’s Europa League qualifiers with FC Midtjylland but has been left out of the matchday squad in all their Premiership games since, so the writing is on the wall.

A move would benefit all parties.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

