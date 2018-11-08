Bolasie form may be to blame for Villa making decision not to pursue Hudson-Odoi

Aston Villa have withdrawn their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi and may not pursue the Chelsea winger when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Midlands outfit were interested in bring him to Villa Park over the summer, but Birmingham Live believe the improving form of Yannick Bolasie is the partly the reason for them making a U-turn on that decision.
Bolasie joined Villa on loan from Everton in August and has gone on to make nine appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. The 29-year-old struggled with injuries at Goodison Park and is looking to resurrect his career with a temporary spell in the Championship. With Bolasie, Albert Adomah, Jonathan Kodjia and Anwar El Ghazi for options, Villa don’t need Hudson-Odoi.
The Chelsea youngster has made just six appearances in all competitions for the Blues’ senior squad. He’s been a familiar face in the u18 and u23 side and may need a loan move away from Stamford Bridge to get competitive football. With Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard for competition in the first-team, the 18-year-old has a difficult task getting a game under Maurizio Sarri.
