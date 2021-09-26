Bochum take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend and both teams will be looking to bounce back from their defeats last week.

The home side have lost four of their five league games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart have made a similar start of the season and they are 15th in the league table, just two places above Sunday’s opponents.

Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart team news

Bochum will be without the services of Cristian Gamboa, Paul Grave and Simon Zoller due to injuries.

Stuttgart have a massive injury list and they will be without the services of Lilian Egloff, Momo Cisse, Naouirou Ahamada, Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka and Chris Fuhrich.

Bochum: Riemann; Stafylidis, Lampropoulos, Bella-Kotchap, Soares; Losilla, Tesche; Pantovic, Rexhbecaj, Holtmann; Polter

VfB Stuttgart: Muller; Kempf, Karazor, Mavropanos; Massimo, Karazor, Endo, Sosa; Mangala; Coulibaly, Marmoush

Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart form guide

The home side are in dreadful form right now and they have conceded 13 goals in five league games so far. Bochum are 17th in the league table with just three points from five matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up four points from five matches so far and they have conceded twelve goals in the process.

Both teams have won just one game in the Bundesliga so far this season and they will be desperate to turn things around this week.

Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bochum – 5/2

Draw – 11/4

VfB Stuttgart – 21/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 3/4

Under – 13/10

Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart prediction

Both sides have been vulnerable at the back and they will look to exploit each other’s defensive problems this week.

It could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side and a high scoring game seems quite likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

