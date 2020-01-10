Bnei Yehuda chief comments on Celtic target Ismaila Soro

Bnei Yehuda chief Barak Obramov has admitted that it will be almost impossible for them to keep hold of Ismaila Soro if Celtic come calling.
The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic, but there are other clubs who are interested in signing him as well.
In fact, according to recent reports from the Daily Record, Belgian side Genk have already submitted a formal bid in the region of £2.25 million for him.
Obramov has confirmed that Celtic are interested in the player but as of now there hasn’t been any proper bid from the Scottish champions. He understands that it would be very difficult to keep the player at the club if and when Celtic finalise their offer.
Obramov said to the Daily Record: “It’s no secret that Celtic are very interested in Ismaila.
“When such a massive club with so many thousands of fans want to sign you, it would be very hard to keep him at a small club like Bnei Yehuda.
“But at the same time I would stress we have yet to receive a formal offer from Celtic.”
Soro has 18 months left of his contract but he looks certain to leave this month with French club Dijon also interested.
The midfielder has made 51 appearances for Bnei Yehuda in two years but he is yet to open his account for the Israel club. Celtic have scouted him this season and Neil Lennon had confirmed earlier that the Bhoys are interested in signing him.