Blow for Pochettino with Rose, Vertonghen & Janssen out, Dier doubtful

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be without three players for Saturday’s trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers – Danny Rose (groin), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Vincent Janssen (foot). Eric Dier might be a fourth absentee after suffering a thigh injury that caused him to miss Spurs’ League Cup victory over West Ham United.
With Rose out, Ben Davies is likely to start at left-back against Wolves. With Vertonghen absent, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld should partner each other at the heart of the defence. Janssen’s injury doesn’t have any bearing on the squad, as the striker has been out of action all season. Dier’s absence will mean Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele could make up the midfield.
Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League with 21 points from 10 games this season, coming off the back of four wins from their last five outings. Spurs’ away form is the best in the division – six games, five wins, one defeat – but Wolves will pose a threat. The newly-promoted outfit are five places and six points worse off than Tottenham but have won two of their last three home games and have lost just once in their own backyard this season.
