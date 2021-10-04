Another busy day of horse racing live streaming in the UK and Ireland is available for free thanks to QuinnBet. The opportunity to watch and be on horse racing in the British Isles and beyond remains ever-present on their sportsbook. Sign up as a new customer and receive a £25 risk free bet for doing so.

With live horse racing streaming on offer this Monday, 4 October contains jumps, Flat turf and All-Weather action.

Today's horse racing live streaming starts and ends on artificial surfaces. First up is the Polytrack of Lingfield, then it's the jumps at Stratford. Pontefract hosts Flat turf action, while in the Emerald Isle the Concorde Stakes takes centre stage at Tipperary. The Tapeta of Wolverhampton rounds off a busy enough Monday in the world of horse racing. Here is a more detailed look at the best of the action today:

Live Stream Monday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

At Stratford, Galata Bridge has made a good start to his career over obstacles and tries to make it two from three in the extended 2m 2f novices’ handicap hurdle (2:52). Dr Richard Newland’s charge carries top weight alongside Fergal O’Brien inmate Samba Dancer, who also won last time out.

In the 2m juvenile hurdle that follows (3:22), top stables have runners. Alan King saddles dual 1m 6f Flat winner Oceanline over obstacles for the first time. The Dan Skelton yard give Doncaster 1m 2f maiden scorer Too Friendly his hurdles bow, and his form behind subsequent Prix Dollar hero Dubai Honour in a Heritage Handicap on the level looks encouraging.

One major reason for tuning in to live horse racing streaming today is the extended 6f Group 3 Concorde Stakes at Tipperary (3:35). This is wide open with Ger Lyons and Colin Keane teaming up with Boomerang Mile fifth Maker Of Kings dropping back in trip and grade. Johnny Murtagh runner Carrytheone brings a progressive profile to the table, while in-form Jessica Harrington saddles Fairy Bridge and Sceptre Stakes third Loch Lein. Fresh from a Group 1 success on Arc day, Aldo McGuinness has French import Petreville making his stable debut and he’s placed before at a higher level.

Monday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 4 October

Lingfield – first race 13:00 BST

Stratford – first race 13:15 BST

Pontefract – first race 13:39 BST

Tipperary – first race 14:05 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 16:55 BST

