Andrew Mount’s Spread Betting Tips – Monday October 4th

Well-known horse racing broadcaster, journalist and tipster Andrew Mount has his top two spread betting tips for the Monday, October 4th jumps horse racing meeting at Stratford. Following over 20 years in the industry, punters can rely on him for value bets.

Horse Racing Spread Betting Tips for October 4th

1.45 – STRATFORD

SOMETHINBOUTANGELA has proved expensive to follow since joining the Dr Richard Newland yard, scraping home when even-money favourite at Perth in August of last year but tasting defeat at short odds in her other six starts for the yard. She tends to jump out to her right, an obvious concern at today’s left-handed venue, but more worrying is the switch from fences back to hurdles.

Her trainer has sent out just 13 winners from 117 runners in this situation, whereas the expected number of wins based on their SP was 20.42 (these 117 qualifiers showed a loss of £66.32 at SP). The slight concern is the early pace angle – there isn’t a great deal in the race and it’s possible that she’ll make the running in the first-time cheekpieces – but I still want to oppose her in the 50-25-10 market.

2.22 – STRATFORD

Stratford’s chase course often favours prominent racers, but there are a few in this conditional jockeys’ handicap chase who like to put pace to the race and a buy of DOITFORTHEVILLAGE, usually ridden patiently, could pay dividends. The lack of a recent outing is a slight concern for Paul Henderson’s 12-year-old, but his record in Class 4 chases reads 21111 (4-5) and the drop in grade could be just the ticket. Even if the pace holds up it will be disappointing if he doesn’t sneak into third place, in which case we’re only looking at a small downside.

