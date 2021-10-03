West Ham United will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides meet on Sunday at 14:00 pm BST.

The Hammers have won their last three matches across all competitions including wins over Manchester United and Leeds United.

Brentford have been excellent since their promotion to the Premier League and they managed to hold Liverpool to a 3-3 draw at home last time out.

West Ham vs Brentford team news

The Hammers will be without the services of Ryan Fredericks due to an injury.

Brentford will be without Josh Dasilva and Mads Bech Sorensen.

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Ajer, Jansson; Canos, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

West Ham vs Brentford form guide

West Ham have lost just once in their last six matches and they will be confident heading into this contest.

The Hammers have also scored 13 goals in six Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Brentford are currently 10th in the league table with just one defeat from six league games.

The newly-promoted outfit have scored ten goals in their last two outings across all competitions as well and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset.

West Ham vs Brentford betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Brentford from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• West Ham – 17/20

• Draw – 11/4

• Brentford – 18/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

West Ham vs Brentford prediction

The Hammers are undoubtedly the better team here and they have managed to beat Brentford in their last two meetings.

Wins over Manchester United, Leeds United and Rapid Vienna in their last three outings will have given the home side immense confidence.

Brentford have shown but they are no pushovers but West Ham are in better form and they are likely to grind out all three points at home.

Prediction: West Ham win.

