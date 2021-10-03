Saint Etienne will be desperate to end their losing streak with a win over Lyon in the French league this weekend.

Watch and bet on Saint-Etienne vs Lyon live on Sunday, October 3rd, 19:45 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive defeats in the league. Meanwhile, Lyon are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions and their only defeat came against Paris Saint-Germain.

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon team news

The home side will be without Aimen Moueffek and Yvann Macon.

Meanwhile, Lyon are without Moussa Dembele due to an injury and Emerson is suspended.

Saint-Etienne: Green; Moukoudi, Sow, Kolodziejczak, Trauco; Gourna-Douath, Camara; Hamouma, Khazri, Bouanga; Ramirez

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Diomande, Da Silva, Henrique; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Shaqiri, Paqueta, Cherki; Toko Ekambi

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon form guide

Saint-Etienne have conceded 17 goals in their eight league matches.

They also have a poor head to head record against Sunday’s opposition and Lyon have beaten them in five of their last six meetings.

The visitors are in impressive form right now but they will have to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities. Lyon have conceded 12 goals in eight league matches so far.

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Saint-Etienne vs Lyon from bet365:

Match-winner:

Saint-Etienne – 14/5

Draw – 3/1

Lyon – 5/6

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 3/4

Under – 5/4

Saint-Etienne vs Lyon prediction

The visitors are undoubtedly favourites to secure all three points here.

Saint-Etienne are in abysmal form and they are lacking in confidence. The home side have been quite poor defensively and they are likely to get punished here.

Neither side are particularly good at the back and a high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get over 2.5 goals at 3/4 with bet365

How to watch Saint-Etienne vs Lyon Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Saint-Etienne vs Lyon live online from 19:45 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365