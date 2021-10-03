Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to continue their winning start to the season when they take on Rennes in the French league this weekend.

Watch and bet on Rennes vs PSG live on Sunday, October 3rd, 12:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Rennes are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in eight league matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors have won all eight league matches and they have scored 22 goals in the process.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain team news

The home side will be without the services of Jeremy Doku and Lovro Majer due to injuries.

The away side are without Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat.

Rennes: Gomis; Traore, Bade, Aguerd, Meling; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain form guide

Paris Saint-Germain are in red hot form right now and they have won their last ten matches in the league. Furthermore, they have scored at least two goals in each of those matches.

Rennes are winless in four of their last six league games and they will need a massive slice of luck to get something out of this contest.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain from bet365:

Match-winner:

Rennes – 11/2

Draw – 15/4

Paris Saint-Germain – 4/9

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/19

Under – 30/17

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction

PSG will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here. They are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 away matches against Rennes.

The home side have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three matches across all competitions and they will look to put up a fight here. However, the visitors have tremendous quality at their disposal and they should be able to grind out a win eventually.

Prediction: PSG win.

Get a PSG win at 4/9 with bet365

How to watch Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain live online from 12:00 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365