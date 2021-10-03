Mainz will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Bayer Leverkusen with a win over Union Berlin this weekend.

Watch and bet on Mainz vs Union Berlin live on Sunday, October 3rd, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side have picked up just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions and they are currently eighth in the Bundesliga table.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are just one point adrift of the hosts and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins across all competitions.

Mainz vs Union Berlin team news

The home side will be without the services of Moussa Niakhate and Adam Szalai.

The visitors will be without Grischa Promel.

Mainz: Zentner; Widmer, Bell, St Juste; Brosinski, Barreiro, Kohr, Boetius, Lucoqui; Burkardt, Onisiwo

Union Berlin: Luthe; Friedrich, Knoche, Jaeckel; Trimmel, Haraguchi, Kruse, Khedira, Giesselmann; Voglsammer, Behrens

Mainz vs Union Berlin form guide

Mines have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three home games in the Bundesliga and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Union Berlin.

The visitors have been abysmal on their travels and they failed to win their last eight league games away from home.

Mainz vs Union Berlin betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mainz vs Union Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

Mainz – 11/10

Draw – 5/2

Union Berlin – 5/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under – 13/17

Mainz vs Union Berlin prediction

Despite their recent upturn in form, the away side are likely to struggle here.

The home side will be firm favourites to secure all three points and they will look to take advantage of Union Berlin’s poor away record.

The visitors have conceded six goals in their last two away games in the Bundesliga and the home side should be able to edge this one.

Prediction: Mainz win.

Get a Mainz win at 11/10 with bet365

How to watch Mainz vs Union Berlin Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Mainz vs Union Berlin live online from 14:30 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365