Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides meet on Sunday at 16:30 pm BST.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brentford in their last Premier League outing and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.

Meanwhile, Manchester City managed to grind out a 1-0 win away to Chelsea last time out and they will be confident of getting something out of this game.

Liverpool vs Manchester City team news

Liverpool will be without the services of Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Foden; Jesus, De Bruyne, Grealish

Liverpool vs Manchester City form guide

The Reds are undefeated in their last 16 Premier League matches and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored at least three goals in each of their last six matches across all competitions but they will be up against the best defence in the league so far.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six league games and they have been formidable on their travels.

The visitors have won 14 of their last 16 away league games.

Liverpool vs Manchester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Manchester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Liverpool – 2/1

• Draw – 5/2

• Manchester City – 6/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/6

• Under – 6/5

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up the three points here and this should be a close contest.

Liverpool have been exceptional going forward and Manchester City have a quality attacking unit as well.

The visitors have scored nine goals in their last three meetings against Liverpool.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get Over 2.5 goals at 4/6 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Liverpool vs Manchester City at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred