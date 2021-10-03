Lille will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat during the midweek with a win over Marseille in the French league this weekend.

The home side were beaten by Salzburg in the Champions League encounter earlier this week and the fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.

Marseille are coming into this game on the back of a three-match winless run and it remains to be seen whether they can turn their form around.

Lille vs Marseille team news

The home side will be without the services of Orestis Karnezis and Renato Sanches.

Marseille have no notable injury concerns ahead of this game.

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Yazici, Onana, Bamba; David, Weah

Marseille: Lopez; Saliba, Gonzalez, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Gueye, De la Fuente; Under, Guendouzi; Payet

Lille vs Marseille form guide

Lille have picked up two consecutive victories in the French league and they will be hoping to make it three in a row here.

The home side were unbeaten against Marseille last season.

Marseille have lost just one game in the French league so far this season and the defeat came at home to Lens last time out.

Lille vs Marseille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lille vs Marseille from bet365:

Match-winner:

Lille – 7/5

Draw – 23/10

Marseille – 2/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/7

Under – 5/6

Lille vs Marseille prediction

Despite their poor run of form in recent weeks, Marseille are unbeaten in six of their seven league games and they have scored 14 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Lille have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and they have conceded 14 goals in eight league matches.

Both teams will fancy their chances against each other and a high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

