The NAP of the Day for Sunday, 3 October from SportsLens tipsters is Arctic Warrior in the Joe Mac Novice Hurdle. One of two horses in the race for Willie Mullins, he represents powerful connections in the 2m Grade 3 contest that opens proceedings (1:00) at 7/4.

Arctic Warrior is a lightly-raced five-year-old gelding bred in Germany. He drops back in trip here today following a bloodless victory on his second hurdles outing since leading Irish owner JP McManus purchased him. Any horse carrying his famous green and gold hoops commands respect. Arctic Warrior thus looks a value Bet of the Day now up in class. Read on and discover why he rates the NAP of the Day at 7/4 for 3 October.

Why will Arctic Warrior win?

Arctic Warrior represents a stable that has won the Joe Mac Novice Hurdle in five of the last six seasons. Two of those were five-year-olds just like him. The 2016 Penhill came to excel over a much longer trip in time, and that may be the case with Arctic Warrior based on his pedigree.

After finishing third on his racecourse debut in the French provinces, he joined Mullins. Arctic Warrior ran in a first-time hood on his hurdles bow at Down Royal in February. He was going best of anything and disputing the lead when taking a tumble two out. Mullins has since given Arctic Warrior time to get over it.

Following a 182-day break, he bolted up at Sligo over 2m 4f. Arctic Warrior cruised around and led in-between the final two flights. By the last hurdle, he was well clear and McManus’ retained rider Mark Walsh eased him down close home. Arctic Warrior won at a canter and was clearly value for tons more than the official winning margin of 11 lengths.

Going up in class into graded company looks the next logical step for him. The third horse home at Sligo, Coastguard Station, has won an Irish Point since. Back Arctic Warrior at his current price and a £25 bet returns £68.75. If he doesn’t follow-up, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake in the form of a free bet.

