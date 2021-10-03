Espanyol will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Real Madrid in the Spanish league this weekend.

The home side have picked up just one win in the league so far and they are 15th in the table. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are at the top of the standings and they will look to pull further clear with a win.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid team news

The home side will be without the services of Miguel Llambrich and Javier Puado.

Real Madrid have an extensive injury list and they will be without Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Daniel Carvajal.

Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Gil, Cabrera, Gomez, Pedrosa; David Lopez, Darder, Morlanes; Vidal, De Tomas, Embarba

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Espanyol vs Real Madrid form guide

Real Madrid have an exceptional head to head record against Espanyol and they have beaten Sunday’s opposition in 15 of their last 16 meetings. Furthermore, they are undefeated in their last 25 league matches.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are without a win in 16 of their last 17 league games.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid will be firm favourites to secure all three points here.

The visitors have managed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last ten meetings against Espanyol.

The home side crashed to a defeat against Sevilla last time out and they are likely to slip up once again.

Prediction: Real Madrid win.

