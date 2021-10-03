De Bruyne’s late goal earned Manchester City 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne’s late strike handed Manchester City a well-deserved point after Mohamed Salah seemed to have earned Liverpool a brilliant win at Anfield this Sunday.

The two Premier League giants entered this contest hoping to seize the top spot from Chelsea but the draw meant the Londoners still stayed at the summit.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the first half but squandered opportunities to take the lead.

And they were punished for their mistakes after the interval as Sadio Mane made the best use of Salah’s perfectly-judged through ball to put his side ahead.

However, the Reds’ lead didn’t last long as Phil Foden smashed an equaliser in the 69th minute of the game.

But to the joy of the Anfield crowd, the Egyptian forward beat four City defenders before firing home a superb finish in the 76th minute.

Guardiola, who was furious that James Milner hadn’t been given a second yellow for upending Bernardo Silva, was ecstatic when Kevin De Bruyne’s shot took a deflection off Joel Matip to find the nets in the 81st minute.

The spoils of the contest were ultimately shared as both sides failed to add further to the scoreline.

Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t complain at securing only a point from this encounter, given their overall performance in the match.

With this draw, they are now a point ahead of City at second place in the league table.

The Reds will return to action at Watford following the international break, while the Citizens will host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on 16th October.