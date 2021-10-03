Crystal Palace will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The two sides meet on Sunday at 14:00 PM BST.

The Eagles are coming into this game on the back of two winless matches against Liverpool and Brighton.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have made a very poor start to the season and they have picked up just two wins in six league games.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester team news

Palace will be without the services of Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson due to injury.

Meanwhile, Leicester are without Wesley Fofana and James Justin.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Crystal Palace vs Leicester form guide

Palace have a very poor record against Leicester in recent seasons and they have failed to beat the Foxes in their last four meetings.

The Londoners will be hoping to make amends here and they will look to take advantage of Leicester’s mediocre form right now.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Leicester from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace – 2/1

• Draw – 12/5

• Leicester – 6/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/10

• Under – 8/11

Crystal Palace vs Leicester prediction

Leicester have failed to win five of their last six across all competitions.

Both teams are in similar form right now and it will be difficult to separate them here.

The two sides have picked up just one win in their last six across all competitions and they’re likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Draw.

Get a draw at 12/5 with Betfred

