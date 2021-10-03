Bayern Munich have started the season in red hot form and they will look to pick up another win when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The German champions have won five of their last six league games and they are one point clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt have failed to win a single Bundesliga game so far this season and they are 14th in the standings.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Bayern Munich will be without the services of Kingsley Coman, Sven Ulreich and Corentin Tolisso due to injuries.

Benjamin Pavard is suspended for two games after picking up a red card against Greuther Fuerth.

The visitors will be without Sebastian Rode.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; da Costa, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Chandler; Sow, Jakic; Hauge, Santos Borre, Kostic; Lammers

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt form guide

Bayern Munich are coming into this game on the back of six consecutive wins across all competitions and they have scored 15 goals in their last three outings.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt ended their five-match winless run with a 1-0 win over Antwerp in the Europa League during the midweek.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bayern Munich – 1/8

Draw – 17/2

Eintracht Frankfurt – 16/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/19

Under – 19/5

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

The home side are firm favourites to secure all three points here and they will be up against a side that has failed to win a single game in the league.

Frankfurt have drawn their last five league games and they will struggle to contain an in-form Bayern Munich attack here.

A home win seems extremely likely this weekend.

Prediction: Bayern Munich win.

