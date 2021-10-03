Arminia Bielefeld take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Watch and bet on Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen live on Sunday, October 3rd, 18:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a six-match winless run and they are 16th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have won five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will be confident of picking up all three points on their travels.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

The home side have no notable injury concerns ahead of this game.

However, Bayer Leverkusen have an extensive injury list and they will be without Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Niklas Lomb, Exequiel Palacios.

Robert Andrich is suspended after picking up a red card.

Arminia Bielefeld: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Okugawa, Prietl, Schopf, Hack; Wimmer, Klos

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Diaby, Wirtz, Paulinho; Schick

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide

Arminia Bielefeld are yet to pick up a single win in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are fourth in the league table with four wins and a draw from six league matches. The away side are in red hot form right now having beaten the likes of Stuttgart, Mainz and Celtic in the last few outings.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen from bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld – 15/4

Draw – 3/1

Bayer Leverkusen – 13/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/6

Under – 19/13

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

The visitors have scored at least twice in each of their last three away games against Arminia Bielefeld and they have scored 16 goals in six Bundesliga games so far this season.

The home side have failed to score in their last two matches across all competitions and they are likely to fall short yet again.

Prediction: Leverkusen win.

Get a Leverkusen win at 13/20 with bet365

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen live online from 18:30 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365