Andrew Mount’s has a couple of horse racing betting tips in his latest column this Sunday. After more than two decades in the industry, the broadcaster, journalist and tipster reveals his systems to punters. Andrew often writes for the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, while his tips also appear on GG.co.uk. Listen to William Hill Radio and watch Racing Post TV where he’s a regular pundit. Andrew studies the stats, so that approach to betting could pay off!

Following a 100/30 winner on Saturday, Andrew shares his best bets from Kelso and Uttoxeter below.

Kelso

3.00 – SHEEPYSHEEPSHEEP (system – sire Great Pretender with hurdlers and chasers)

SHEEPYSHEEPSHEEP is a highly speculative selection as he is making his British debut after pulling up in his sole hurdles outing in France. Great Pretender has done well as a jumps sire, and we could have backed all his progeny blind over obstacles in Britain and Ireland and made a small profit.

Since the start of last year, they’ve produced a profit of £129.95 to a £1 level stake at SP largely thanks to winners at 60-1 and 40-1. At Kelso only they’ve recorded form figures of P2113143124P1121 (7-16) for a profit of £14.05 and, win, lose or draw today, Sheepysheepsheep is one to keep a close eye on over the coming years.

Uttoxeter

5.10 – VALENCE D’AUMONT (system – Uttoxeter chases pace angle)

Frontrunners enjoy a big advantage over fences at Uttoxeter and, since racing resumed after lockdown last summer, those who made the running have a 29% strike-rate, compared to 13.6% for prominent racers and just 6.7% for those who were ridden from off the pace. This five-runner handicap chase lacks an obvious out-and-out pacesetter, though VALENCE D’AUMONT raced close to the early pace when scoring after a break at Sedgefield in April and looks the likeliest early leader.

