Wolfsburg will be hoping to close in on Bayern Munich with a win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this week.

Watch and bet on Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach live on Saturday, October 2nd, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four draws and a defeat in the last six matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Wolfsburg will be without the services of Xaver Schlager, Paulo Otavio, William and Bartosz Bialek.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Stefan Lainer, Mamadou Doucoure and Marcus Thuram.

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Arnold; Baku, Philipp, Steffen; Weghorst

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi, Jantschke; Scally, Zakaria, Kramer, Netz; Hofmann, Stindl; Plea

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach form guide

Wolfsburg made a fantastic start to the league campaign with four consecutive victories but their form has dipped in recent weeks.

They are currently on a four-match winless run and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back with a strong performance here.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up two wins from their last three league games and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach from bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolfsburg – 23/20

Draw – 5/2

Borussia Monchengladbach – 23/10

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/7

Under – 11/10

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction

Gladbach are coming into this game on the back of a win over Borussia Dortmund and they will be full of confidence here.

Wolfsburg are lacking in form and confidence right now and they will struggle against a rejuvenated away side.

An away win is on the cards here.

Prediction: Gladbach win.

Get Gladbach to win at 23/10 with bet365

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach live online from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365