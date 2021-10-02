VfB Stuttgart will look to end their winless run when they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

The home side are 13th in the league table with just one win from six league games so far.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim have done slightly better and are ninth in the league table with two wins from six league games.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim team news

The home side are coming into this game with an extensive injury list and they will be without Lilian Egloff, Momo Cisse, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka and Naouirou Ahamada.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner.

VfB Stuttgart: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Kempf; Massimo, Mangala, Endo, Sosa; Klimowicz, Marmoush; Al Ghaddioui

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Kaderabek, Richards, Vogt, Raum; Baumgartner, Samassekou, Grillitsch, Bruun Larsen; Bebou, Kramaric

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim form guide

Stuttgart are winless in their last five matches in the Bundesliga and they have conceded 11 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the visitors are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions. Hoffenheim have failed to win ten of their last 11 away matches in the Bundesliga and they will be looking to rectify their away form with a win here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim:

Match-winner:

VfB Stuttgart – 7/4

Draw – 14/5

Hoffenheim – 27/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 20/39

Under – 13/7

VfB Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form here and this will be a close contest between two evenly matched teams.

The two teams are likely to cancel each other out and a draw seems like the most probable result.

Prediction: Draw.

Prediction: Draw.

