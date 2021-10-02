Torino will look to pull off a morale-boosting win when they take on Juventus in the Italian league this weekend.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two draws and two wins in their last four league matches and they are currently one place above Juventus in the league table.

The visitors are 10th in the standings with just two wins from six league games.

Torino vs Juventus team news

Torino will be without the services of Simone Zaza, Marco Pjaca, Andrea Belotti and Dennis Praet due to injuries. Koffi Djidji is suspended for the home side.

Juventus will be without Arthur, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Aaron Ramsey and Kaio Jorge due to injuries.

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic; Buongiorno, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Pobega, Mandragora, Aina; Linetty, Brekalo; Sanabria

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Chiellini, Bonucci, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, McKennie; Chiesa, Kean, Kulusevski

Torino vs Juventus form guide

Torino are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and they have managed to keep two clean sheets in that time as well.

Meanwhile, Juventus have bounced back from their disastrous start of the season with four wins and a draw in their last five matches across all competitions.

The 1-0 win over Chelsea during the midweek will have given them an immense confidence boost.

Torino vs Juventus betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Torino vs Juventus from bet365:

Match-winner:

Torino – 7/2

Draw – 12/5

Juventus – 17/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/6

Under – 13/10

Torino vs Juventus prediction

Despite their poor start to the season, Juventus will be firm favourites to win here.

The Turin giants are on a three-match winning run across all competitions and they are undefeated in their last 14 matches against Torino in all competitions.

An away win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Juventus win.

