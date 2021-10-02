Sassuolo will be looking to pull off an upset when they take on defending champions Inter Milan in the Italian league this weekend.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Salernitana, However, they lost four in a row prior to that.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are unbeaten in the league so far and they are third in the standings.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan team news

Sassuolo will be without Pedro Obiang for Saturday’s game.

Inter Milan are without Stefano Sensi and Christian Eriksen.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Boga

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan form guide

Inter Milan have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six matches. They have scored 20 goals in that period as well.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo have lost four and drawn one of their last six matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last five matches against Inter as well.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sassuolo vs Inter Milan from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sassuolo – 15/4

Draw – 17/5

Inter Milan – 13/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/6

Under – 13/10

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan prediction

Inter Milan have an excellent head to head record against Sassuolo and they will be firm favourites heading into this contest.

The defending champions are unbeaten in the league and they have scored the most number of goals so far.

Sassuolo have conceded twelve goals in their last four matches against Inter Milan and they are likely to crash to another defeat here.

Prediction: Inter to win.

