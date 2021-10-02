Marcos Giron vs Gael Monfils live streaming, preview, and prediction

American tennis star Marcos Giron will square off with Gael Monfils in the semifinal at the Sofia Open this weekend. Our tennis expert serves up the latest odds, a tip for the match, and details how to live stream and claim an exclusive promotion at bet365.

Marcos Giron vs Gael Monfils Preview

Marcos Giron has been very impressive at the Sofia Open so far. The American endured a tough match in his first round against Spain’s Jaume Munar as it took him three sets to beat his rival. However, he subsequently claimed a shocking victory over Alex De Minuar in a very close round of 16 contest, with the American downing his opponent by 7-6, 7-6.

The 28-year-old continued his good momentum on Friday as he eased past John Millman by 6-4, 6-2.

Marcos Giron reached the third round at the 2021 French Open for the first time in his career before falling to Cristian Garin in four sets. His subsequent outing in Halle saw him making it to the quarterfinals where he eventually lost to Felix Auger Aliassime.

The 28-year-old also advanced to the quarterfinals at the Moselle Open but suffered a three-set defeat against Peter Gojowczyk to get himself out of the tournament.

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, has endured a poor season in general. The 35-year-old went out of the French Open from the second round, losing to Mikael Ymer. His Halle Open campaign was ended in the initial round by Lloyd Harris who won in straight sets. The French tennis player suffered another opening round humiliation in Eastbourne when qualifier Max Purcell defeated him in three sets, but his later displays at the Canadian Open and Western & Southern Open were relatively better.

Monfils cruised past Gianluca Mager at the Sofia Open on Friday, defeating his opponent 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the semifinal.

Marcos Giron vs Gael Monfils Odds

Below are the latest odds on this match from bet365:

To Win Match

Giron: 7/4

Monfils: 4/9

Match Handicap

Giron: +3.5 (8/11)

Monfils: -3.5 (1/1)

Total Games

Giron: O23.5 (9/2); U23.5 (4/1)

Monfils: O21.5 (13/8); U21.5 (7/4)

Marcos Giron vs Gael Monfils Prediction

Considering the experience and ranking of the two tennis players, Monfils seems the favourite to win the match this weekend. However, Giron will be fancying his chances after the American’s brilliant victories over Alex De Minuar and John Millman.

Expect a close match but one in which Monfils eventually gets the better of a difficult opponent.

