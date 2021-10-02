There are more ITV Racing tips from presenters and pundits from their live coverage of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomophe and its supporting card at Longchamp in Paris on 3 October this Sunday.

The Arc itself headlines the coverage and ITV Racing tips today with good reason. While SportsLens has its own dedicated Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe preview, it’s good to know what big names in the industry fancy for France’s most famous race. Supporting races on the card include the Prix de l’Abbaye sprint and Prix de l’Opera for fillies and mares.

Group 1 action galore from Paris means Matt Chapman tips for some of the best races in races. Alongside the Jason Weaver tips on offer, read Ruby Walsh tips on five of the ultra-competitive contests taking place across the Channel.

Between this trio of industry heavyweights, check out which horses they agree on when it comes to winning at Longchamp. This handy table below puts their picks side by side including for the Arc itself at 3:05 BST. Leading UK bookmakers Betfred go Best Odds Guaranteed for all events on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race card from 8am on raceday too.

ITV Racing Tips Table for 3 October

Race Time Race Matt Chapman Tips Jason Weaver Tips Ruby Walsh Tips 1:15 Prix Marcel Boussac Raclette @ 5/4 with @ 5/4 with Betfred Raclette @ 5/4 with @ 5/4 with Betfred Raclette @ 5/4 with @ 5/4 with Betfred 1:50 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Ancient Rome @ 7/2 with @ 7/2 with Betfred Angel Bleu @ 6/1 with @ 6/1 with Betfred Accakaba @ 7/2 with @ 7/2 with Betfred 3:05 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Tarnawa @ 100/30 with @ 100/30 with Betfred Adayar @ 100/30 with @ 100/30 with Betfred Adayar @ 100/30 with @ 100/30 with Betfred 3:50 Prix de l’Opera Audarya @ 100/30 with @ 100/30 with Betfred Sibila Spain @ 5/1 with @ 5/1 with Betfred Burgarita @ 12/1 with @ 12/1 with Betfred 4:25 Prix de l’Abbaye Suesa @ 2/1 with @ 2/1 with Betfred Suesa @ 2/1 with @ 2/1 with Betfred Suesa @ 2/1 with @ 2/1 with Betfred

The ITV Racing tips for Arc day show top pundits in complete accord over the first and last live broadcast race. All of Chapman, Walsh and Weaver agree that Raclette can continue her unbeaten run in the Prix Marcel Boussac that kicks off the card. Even after ITV Racing goes offer the air following the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, our three wise men believe sprinting filly Suesa can land Group 1 glory in the Prix de l’Abbaye over the flying 5f despite the testing conditions.

There are different selections from Chapman, Walsh and Weaver in both the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere for juveniles and the Opera. In the Arc itself, there is also a difference opinion. While Chapman champions Tarnawa for Europe’s richest horse race, Walsh and Weaver are in the Adayar camp.

