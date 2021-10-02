Today’s NAP of the Day for Saturday, 2 October with SportsLens experts is Royal Rendezvous. The Galway Plate winner is a fancy to cope with the drop back in the trip and step up in class for the 2m 4f Grade 2 Gowran Park Champion Chase (3:20) at 13/8.

One of two in the race trained by Willie Mullins, this nine-year-old gelding by King’s Theatre beat the 2020 Gowran Park Champion Chase winner, who re-opposes, last time out. He also meets stable companion Easy Game off 1lb better terms too. That is why Royal Rendezvous appeals as the best value Bet of the Day here. There are more reasons below why he’s the NAP of the Day at 13/8 for 2 October too.

Why will Royal Rendezvous win?

All of the wins Royal Rendezvous has posted over fences so far have come over further than 2m. Some of his rivals today, including Cheltenham specialist and Queen Mother Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On and fellow Grade 1 winner Hardline have their best form over the minimum steeplechase distance.

Royal Rendezvous relished the step up to this trip on his final start of the 2019-20 campaign. He stayed on superbly and got up on the line in the Grade 3 Directors Plate Novice Chase at Naas. Royal Rendezvous was then a gallant runner-up in last year’s Galway Plate following a 143-day absence.

Mullins, who has won two of the last five renewals of the Gowran Park Champion Chase, tweaked his approach. He gave Royal Rendezvous a couple of prep runs including a winning spin over hurdles at Ballinrobe before tackling the Galway Plate for a second time. The fact that the horse was able to win that ultra-competitive top class handicap off a 7lb higher mark shows clear signs of progress.

Going back into graded company off the back of it is the next logical step for Royal Rendezvous. He wouldn’t be the only nine-year-old winner of this trained by Mullins, who saddled Balleycasey to success in 2016. Half of the field against Royal Rendezvous make their reappearance here, but he has race fitness on his side and that can tell. Back him at 13/8 and a £20 bet returns £52.50. Should Royal Rendezvous lose, then QuinnBet will refund the losing stake as a free bet up to £25.

