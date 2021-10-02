Freiburg will look to continue their impressive start to their Bundesliga campaign with a win over Hertha Berlin this weekend.

Watch and bet on Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg live on Saturday, October 2nd, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The away side are unbeaten in the league so far and they are fifth in the standings with twelve points from six matches.

Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just two wins in the league so far and they have lost four of their last six league games.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg team news

The home side will be without the services of Lukas Klunter, Myziane Maolida, Jordan Torunarigha and Rune Jarstein.

The visitors will be without Kimberly Ezekwem here.

Hertha Berlin: Schwolow; Stark, Boyata, M Dardai; Pekarik, Tousart, Darida, Plattenhardt; Serdar, Ekkelenkamp; Selke

Freiburg: Flekken; Gulde, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck; Kubler, Eggestein, Hofler, Gunter; Woo-yeong, Holer, Grifo

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg form guide

Freiburg are undefeated in their last six Bundesliga matches and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.

However, they have a poor record against the visitors and Hertha Berlin are undefeated in their last five home matches against Saturday’s opposition.

That said, the home side have conceded 18 goals in six league games so far this season and their defensive vulnerability could end up costing them dearly.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hertha Berlin – 11/5

Draw – 11/5

Freiburg – 11/8

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/4

Under – 4/5

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg prediction

Freiburg will be the favourites to pick up all three points here despite their poor away record against Hertha Berlin.

The home side have been abysmal at the back this season and they are likely to concede here. An away win seems quite likely.

Prediction: Freiburg win.

Get a Freiburg win at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg live online from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365