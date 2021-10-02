Manchester United entertain Everton this weekend, and our expert has some unique football betting tips to share. Read on to learn how to get odds of 100/1 on Ronaldo to score a penalty at William Hill.

Join William Hill to get enhanced odds on Cristiano Ronaldo to score a penalty vs Everton

Manchester United vs Everton

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday, October 2 at 12:30 BST

BT Sport

William Hill is offering enhanced odds of 100/1 on Cristiano Ronaldo to assume Manchester United’s penalty duties and score one vs the Toffees this Saturday lunchtime in a United win.

With this promotion, a £1 wager on Ronaldo to score from nine yards at William Hill could profit £100 in free bet credits.

Manchester United vs Everton: How to get 100/1 odds on Ronaldo to score a penalty and United to win

To wager on Cristiano Ronaldo to score a penalty and United to win this weekend with 100/1 odds at William Hill, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to the William Hill Register a new account between 17:00 BST on September 30 and 12:30 BST on October 2 Make a min deposit of £10, using the promo code EPS30 Place a maximum wager of £1 on Ronaldo to score a penalty and United to win the match If Ronaldo scores from the spot and Man U wins the game, William Hill will credit 4x £25 into your account in the form of Free Bets to spend on the site.

Click here to get Enhanced 100/1 odds on Ronaldo to score a penalty and United to win at William Hill

Man U vs Everton Football Betting Tips: Why bet on Ronaldo to score from the spot in a United win?

After Bruno Fernandes blazed over from nine yards in Saturday’s Manchester United defeat to Aston Villa, many believe that Cristiano Ronaldo will step up to take a penalty vs this week’s opponent Everton.

William Hill has responded to the latest developments concerning the Old Trafford spot-kick merry-go-round by offering incredible odds of 100/1 on Ronaldo stepping up ahead of Bruno and scoring from the spot at Old Trafford today.

But there are several other reasons to bet on United to win vs Everton and Ronaldo to score a penalty.

Since returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games in all competitions, including three in three in the EPL.

In his career to date, Ronaldo has taken 169 penalties, scoring 138 (82% accuracy). If Saturday’s referee awards United a spot-kick, it’s likely the Portuguese sensation will burst the net.

In the club’s last 44 EPL games, match officials have awarded United 12 penalties in total, meaning there is roughly a one in four chance of it happening this weekend. At 100/1, it’s certainly worth a £1 bet!

On United winning the match, Man U have lost just once in their past 12 EPL meetings with Everton (six wins and five draws)

When playing at Old Trafford, Man Utd have not lost to Everton in their last 9 meetings

Click here to get 100/1 odds on Man U to win & Ronaldo to score a penalty at William Hill