Burnley will be looking to pick up the first win of the Premier League season when they take on Norwich this weekend.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 15:00 PM BST.

Burnley put an end to their losing run with a win over Rochdale in the League Cup and a draw against Leicester City in the Premier League last time out.

Meanwhile, Norwich have lost all of their six league games so far and they are at the bottom of the table.

Burnley vs Norwich team news

The home side will be without the services of Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Connor Roberts due to injuries.

Maxwell Cornet and Jay Rodriguez are expected to miss out as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, Lees Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Sargent

Burnley vs Norwich form guide

Burnley have failed to win their last 13 Premier League matches at home and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

They are up against the worst team in the division right now and this is a golden opportunity for them to start winning at home.

Norwich have lost their last 16 Premier League matches and they have failed to score in 13 of them.

Burnley vs Norwich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley vs Norwich from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Burnley – 19/20

• Draw – 13/5

• Norwich – 16/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Burnley vs Norwich prediction

The visitors have conceded 16 goals in six league matches so far this season and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Brighton would have gained some confidence after their performances against Rochdale and Leicester City.

The home side should be able to grind out a win here.

Prediction: Brighton win.

Get Burnley to win at 4/5 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Burnley vs Norwich at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred