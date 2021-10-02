Brighton will look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League campaign when they take on Arsenal this weekend.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:30 PM BST.

Brighton are currently 6th in the Premier League table just one point adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have picked up some form in recent weeks and they are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive victories in the league.

Brighton vs Arsenal team news

The home side will be without the services of Adam Webster and Steven Alzate.

Yves bissouma and Danny Welbeck could miss out as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka.

Brighton: Sanchez; Dunk, Duffy, Burn; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Connolly; Maupay

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Brighton vs Arsenal form guide

Brighton have lost just once in their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have picked up form after a disastrous start to the season and they have won five of their last six matches with four clean sheets.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Arsenal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brighton – 2/1

• Draw – 23/10

• Arsenal – 8/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/10

• Under – 8/11

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they will be full of confidence after their recent run of form.

The Gunners have conceded just once in their last four matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Brighton have made themselves difficult to beat this season and this should be a close contest.

However, the Gunners have enough quality to grind out a win.

Prediction: Arsenal win.

