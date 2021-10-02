Borussia Dortmund takes on Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will look to continue their impressive start to the season with a win.

The home side have picked up four wins from six league games so far and they are four points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 15th in the league table with just one win from six league matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg team news

Dortmund will be without the services of Emre Can and Mateu Morey due to injuries. The likes of Julian Brandt, Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland are doubtful.

Alfred Finnbogason is expected to miss out for the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Brandt; Reus; Malen, Haaland

Augsburg: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Oxford; Framberger, Jensen, Dorsch, Caligiuri, Pedersen; Vargas, Zeqiri

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg form guide

Dortmund have managed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to score 14 goals in the process.

Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Augsburg and have beaten them four times in the last six meetings.

The visitors are winless in four of their last six matches across all competitions and they have conceded 11 goals in six Bundesliga matches so far.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

Borussia Dortmund – 1/4

Draw – 5/1

Augsburg – 10/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/15

Under – 2/1

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg prediction

Dortmund will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.

Augsburg have been quite poor on their travels and they have failed to score in six of their last eight away matches in the league.

Furthermore, Dortmund have been formidable at home and there picked up all three points in the last seven home matches in the league. In addition to that, Dortmund have scored at least three goals in each of their last five home league games.

Prediction: Dortmund win.

