Stoke City will be looking to close in on the top spot when they take on Championship leaders West Brom this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Stoke are 15th in the league table with 18 points right now. They were held to a draw against Preston last time out and the Potters will look to bounce back with a win here.

Meanwhile, West Brom are at the top of the table and they have won their last two matches across all competitions.

Stoke City vs West Brom team news

Stoke City will be without the services of Joe Allen, Abdallah Sima, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell and Morgan Fox due to injuries. Sam Clucas is suspended.

The visitors will be without Matthew Clarke and Dara O’Shea.

Stoke City: Davies; Ostigard, Souttar, Wilmot; Smith, Sawyers, Vrancic, Thompson, Tymon; Powell; Surridge

West Brom: Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Reach; Phillips, Robinson, Grant

Stoke City vs West Brom form guide

Stoke are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions. However, they have been vulnerable at the back.

The Potters have conceded 11 goals in 10 league matches so far.

West Brom are undefeated in their last six across all competitions but they have drawn three of those contests. The Baggies are unbeaten in the league as well.

Stoke City vs West Brom betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Stoke City vs West Brom from bet365:

Match-winner:

Stoke City – 13/5

Draw – 23/10

West Brom– 6/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/10

Under – 4/6

Stoke City vs West Brom prediction

West Brom are the better team here and the visitors will be confident of getting a positive result here. They have beaten Stoke in three of their last four meetings as well.

Defensively, they are better than the hosts and Stoke City will be to tighten up at the back in order to get a good result here.

The visitors should be able to edge this one.

Prediction: West Brom to win.

